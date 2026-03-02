Left Menu

Britain Mobilizes Evacuation Support for Middle East Citizens

British foreign minister Yvette Cooper announced the setup of support systems to evacuate British citizens in the Middle East. With approximately 300,000 people in the region, the UK government is collaborating with the travel industry to ensure a coordinated response, including rapid deployment teams.

Updated: 02-03-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 13:12 IST
In a move to ensure the safety of its nationals, British foreign minister Yvette Cooper declared on Monday that the UK is establishing support systems to evacuate its citizens from the Middle East, where an estimated 300,000 Brits currently reside.

Speaking to Sky News, Cooper emphasized the need for a broad spectrum of options, collaborating closely with the travel industry and preparing for potential government-led evacuations. She highlighted the significance of reopening airspace to facilitate this initiative effectively.

The UK is deploying rapid response teams to the region, coordinating with travel sector partners to strengthen evacuation efforts and respond swiftly to any emerging situations, Cooper stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

