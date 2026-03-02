Left Menu

Luxury Real Estate Surge: Indian Market Sees 20% Growth

Sales bookings of India's top listed real estate firms increased by 20% to nearly Rs 84,000 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal year, spurred by a demand for luxury homes. The top five players contributed significantly, accounting for 63% of the total pre-sales.

Godrej Properties led the market with Rs 24,008 crore in sales bookings, followed by Prestige Estates and DLF Ltd with Rs 22,327.3 crore and Rs 16,176 crore, respectively. Mumbai-based Lodha Developers and Signature Global Ltd also made significant sales during this period.

Post-COVID, the increasing preference of homebuyers for brands with strong financial positions has helped listed developers gain market share. This trend saw a rise in the overall sales value, even as housing sales volumes reportedly declined, driven by luxury home transactions and price appreciation.

