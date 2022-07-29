727 new Covid cases in J-K, 2 more die

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 727 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday that raised the infection tally to 4,63,359, while new fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,768, officials said.

Of the new cases, 206 were reported from the Jammu division and 521 from the Kashmir division, they said.

There are 4,468 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

So far, 4,54,123 people have recovered from the disease, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)