Left Menu

2,130 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-07-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 20:45 IST
2,130 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka on Friday clocked 2,130 fresh COVID-19 cases and four fatalities, taking the cumulative number of infections and deaths to 40,03,785 and 40,101 respectively, the Health Department said.

Also, the day saw 1,395 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,53,776, according to a bulletin.

Active cases stood at 9,866, the bulletin said.

Bengaluru urban accounted for the maximum number of 1,615 cases and one death.

Other districts reported infections, including 70 in Dharwad, 51 in Mysuru, 47 in Kodagu, 41 in Tumakuru, 40 in Hassan, 34 in Belagavi, 33 in Kalaburagi, 27 in Ballari and 22 in Mandya.

Other than Bengaluru, one death each was also reported in Kalaburagi, Koppal and Raichur.

The bulletin said Yadgir alone reported zero infection and nil death.

A total of 32,685 samples were tested in the State, they included 24,496 using RT-PCR methods, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.77 crore.

The number of vaccinations done rose to 11.58 crore, with 95,524 people being inoculated today, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022