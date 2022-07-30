Left Menu

8-year-old boy reports monkeypox symptoms in Andhra's Guntur

An 8-year-old boy in Guntur reported monkeypox symptoms, said officials on Saturday.

ANI | Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 30-07-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 22:08 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
An 8-year-old boy in Guntur reported monkeypox symptoms, said officials on Saturday. The boy was admitted at the Government General Hospital, Guntur.

District Medical and Health Officer, Guntur Dr Sumaiya Khan said, "It is a suspected case of monkeypox. For confirmation. We have taken samples which are being sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune and Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad for confirmation." GGH officials said that further action will be taken following the report.

Currently, the boy is isolated and being treated in a special ward. Notably, India has reported four cases of monkeypox so far, of which three cases are from Kerala while one is from Delhi. Following this, the central government is on an alert even as the count of infections in some other countries has risen.

NITI Aayog's member (Health) Dr V K Paul said that there is absolutely no need for any panic as the government has taken significant measures to keep the disease in check. In an Interview with ANI, Dr Paul sought to assert that there was no need for any undue panic but added that it was still important that the country and the society stay vigilant.

"There is no need to panic, as of now, but one must report in time if they spot any symptoms, he said. According to World Health Organization (WHO), more than 18,000 cases have been reported from 78 countries.

"The monkeypox outbreak can be stopped if countries, communities and individuals inform themselves, take the risks seriously, and take the steps needed to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups," said Dr Tedros, Director General, WHO on Thursday. Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family of viruses that causes smallpox. The disease is endemic in regions like West and Central Africa but lately, cases have been reported from non-endemic countries too, according to the WHO. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

