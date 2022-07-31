Left Menu

Assam reports 520 new Covid cases, one more fatality

After a gap of two days, a Covid fatality was reported in Tinsukia district during the last 24 hours, pushing the toll to 8,016, it said in a bulletin.A total of 8,112 samples were tested on Saturday at a positivity rate of 6.41 per cent.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 31-07-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 14:02 IST
Assam reports 520 new Covid cases, one more fatality
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam logged 520 fresh COVID-19 cases and one more fatality due to the virus, the National Health Mission (NHM) said. After a gap of two days, a Covid fatality was reported in the Tinsukia district during the last 24 hours, pushing the toll to 8,016, it said in a bulletin.

A total of 8,112 samples were tested on Saturday at a positivity rate of 6.41 percent. The coronavirus tally stands at 7,38,946.

Assam had recorded 670 cases on Friday.

The northeastern state now has 6,032 active cases, while 7,24,898 people have so far recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

Altogether, 4,85,46,662 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in Assam till Saturday, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022