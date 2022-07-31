Left Menu

New recoveries top fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 31-07-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 16:24 IST
New recoveries top fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, with 83 more people recovering as against 58 daily infections, a senior health department official said.

The state's coronavirus tally stood at 65,807, while a total of 65,031 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 480 active cases, Jampa said.

Altogether, 12,82,857 samples have been tested for COVID-19 to date.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said 18,05,673 people have been inoculated to date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022