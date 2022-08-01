Left Menu

169 dengue cases in Delhi so far this year, highest since 2017

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 12:56 IST
169 dengue cases in Delhi so far this year, highest since 2017
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 170 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital this year till July 30, the highest for the period since 2017, according to a civic body report released on Monday.

At least 26 cases of the vector-borne disease were recorded in July, it said, According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) report, the city recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May and 32 in June.

The total count of dengue cases reported in the capital this year stands at 169 till July 30.

Till July 25, the city had logged 159 cases. So, 10 fresh cases have been reported in a week, the report stated.

Also, in 2017, Delhi had reported 185 cases during the January 1- July 30 period, it said.

The count of dengue cases reported in Delhi between January 1 and July 30 last year was 52. The corresponding figures were 31 in 2020, 40 in 2019, 56 in 2018, the report said.

No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease, the MCD report said.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, sometimes stretching till mid-December.

Civic officials said dengue cases were being recorded earlier this year due to a weather condition that is congenial for mosquito-breeding.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the national capital, the highest since 2015, along with 23 deaths, the maximum since 2016.

In 2016, 10 deaths were reported due to dengue. Delhi had recorded two deaths due to dengue in 2019, four in 2018 and 10 in 2017.

According to official data, 4,431 dengue cases were recorded in Delhi in 2016, 4,726 in 2017, 2,798 in 2018, 2,036 in 2019, and 1,072 in 2020.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October alone. It was Delhi's worst dengue outbreak since 1996.

Delhi also has reported 33 cases of malaria and nine cases of chikungunya so far this year, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022