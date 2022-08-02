Left Menu

Active Covid cases in country dip to 1,39,792

With 13,734 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, Indias tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 4,40,50,009, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.The death toll has climbed to 5,26,430 with 27 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.The active cases have declined to 1,39,792.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 10:28 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 10:25 IST
Active Covid cases in country dip to 1,39,792
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
With 13,734 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 4,40,50,009, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,26,430 with 27 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases have declined to 1,39,792. They comprise 0.32 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.49 percent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 4,197 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.34 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.79 percent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,33,83,787, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 percent. According to the ministry, 204.6 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year. The 27 new fatalities include six from West Bengal, three from Himachal Pradesh, two each from Delhi, Goa, Karnataka, and Punjab, and one each from Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Pondicherry and Uttarakhand.

