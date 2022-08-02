Left Menu

U'khand to strengthen monkeypox surveillance, treat even one case as outbreak

State NHM director R Rajesh Kumar issued the direction as India reported its eighth monkeypox case even though there has been no infection in the state.The advisory asks the officers to strengthen surveillance and keep the health system on alert.It said the aim of the surveillance is to rapidly identify cases and clusters of infections and contain transmission as soon as possible.Even one case of monkeypox is to be considered as an outbreak, it said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 02-08-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 18:28 IST
  • India

The Uttarakhand National Health Mission (NHM) Tuesday asked all district magistrates and chief medical officers to strengthen monkeypox surveillance in the state and keep the health system on alert.

It said even one case reported from anywhere in the state should be treated as an outbreak and reported to the district surveillance team. State NHM director R Rajesh Kumar issued the direction as India reported its eighth monkeypox case even though there has been no infection in the state.

The advisory asks the officers to strengthen surveillance and keep the health system on alert.

It said the aim of the surveillance is to rapidly identify cases and clusters of infections and contain transmission as soon as possible.

''Even one case of monkeypox is to be considered as an outbreak,'' it said. Any suspected case should be immediately reported to the district surveillance units, it said.

Isolate cases to prevent further transmission and provide optimal clinical care, the advisory said.

