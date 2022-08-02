Left Menu

Covid: 834 new cases, two more deaths in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-08-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 19:18 IST
Covid: 834 new cases, two more deaths in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh recorded 834 new Covid cases on Tuesday that took the infection tally to 3,01,214, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,146, officials said. A 57-year-old man in Kangra and a 66-year-old woman in Shimla succumbed to the infection, they said.

The tally of active cases stands at 5,402, officials said.

On Tuesday, 6,147 samples were taken for testing and 834 of them have tested positive for Covid, officials said. As many as 834 people recuperated from the disease, taking the overall recoveries to 2,91,646, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

