Covid: 834 new cases, two more deaths in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh recorded 834 new Covid cases on Tuesday that took the infection tally to 3,01,214, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,146, officials said. A 57-year-old man in Kangra and a 66-year-old woman in Shimla succumbed to the infection, they said.

The tally of active cases stands at 5,402, officials said.

On Tuesday, 6,147 samples were taken for testing and 834 of them have tested positive for Covid, officials said. As many as 834 people recuperated from the disease, taking the overall recoveries to 2,91,646, they added.

