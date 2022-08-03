Left Menu

China reports 436 new COVID cases for Aug. 2 vs 498 day earlier

Mainland China reported 436 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 2, of which 101 were symptomatic and 335 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That compared with 498 new cases a day earlier - 107 symptomatic and 391 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 03-08-2022 06:49 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 06:49 IST
China reports 436 new COVID cases for Aug. 2 vs 498 day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China reported 436 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 2, of which 101 were symptomatic and 335 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That compared with 498 new cases a day earlier - 107 symptomatic and 391 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Aug. 2, mainland China had confirmed 229,802 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported zero new local cases, a second day of zero infections, the local government said. Shanghai reported no new local cases, its third day without new infections, local government data showed.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported one new asymptomatic local infection found in a quarantined area, the same as a day earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
2
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

 Saint Kitts and Nevis

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022