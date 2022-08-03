China reports 436 new COVID cases for Aug. 2 vs 498 day earlier

Mainland China reported 436 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 2, of which 101 were symptomatic and 335 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That compared with 498 new cases a day earlier - 107 symptomatic and 391 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Aug. 2, mainland China had confirmed 229,802 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported zero new local cases, a second day of zero infections, the local government said. Shanghai reported no new local cases, its third day without new infections, local government data showed.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported one new asymptomatic local infection found in a quarantined area, the same as a day earlier.

