Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 04-08-2022 06:43 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 06:43 IST
China reports 446 new COVID cases for Aug 3 vs 436 day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China reported 446 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 3, of which 111 were symptomatic and 335 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That compared with 436 new cases a day earlier - 101 symptomatic and 335 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Aug. 3, mainland China had confirmed 229,913 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported a new local asymptomatic case found outside quarantined areas, after two days of no new infections, the local government said. Shanghai reported two new asymptomatic local cases reported from quarantined areas, breaking a three-day run of zero infections, local government data showed.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported no new local infections, compared with one asymptomatic case a day earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

