Biden feels well, still tests positive for COVID-19 - doctor
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 21:27 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden continues to feel "very well" while still testing positive for COVID-19, the White House physician said on Friday.
Biden will continue strict isolation measures, Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a memo. (Reporting By Paul Grant; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
