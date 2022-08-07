Raj reports 600 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan reported 600 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of infections in the state to 12,97,262 and fatalities to 9,590, an official said on Sunday. Presently, 3,438 patients are undergoing treatment in the state.
Of the total infections reported on Sunday, 176 were recorded in the capital Jaipur, 109 in Alwar, 38 each in Udaipur and Nagaur, 37 in Jodhpur, 34 in Chittorgarh and 31 in Ajmer, the health official said.
Total 177 patients have been cured and discharged on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan: Vehicle in convoy of PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra overturns, 4 police personnel injured
Sadhu who attempted self-immolation in Rajasthan's Bharatpur dies in Delhi hospital
Rajasthan: Anti-mining seer who set himself on fire dies in Delhi
Students union elections in Rajasthan to resume this year
Rajasthan: Congress MLA urges CM Gehlot to sack mining Minister Bhaya