Raj reports 600 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-08-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 19:48 IST
Rajasthan reported 600 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of infections in the state to 12,97,262 and fatalities to 9,590, an official said on Sunday. Presently, 3,438 patients are undergoing treatment in the state.

Of the total infections reported on Sunday, 176 were recorded in the capital Jaipur, 109 in Alwar, 38 each in Udaipur and Nagaur, 37 in Jodhpur, 34 in Chittorgarh and 31 in Ajmer, the health official said.

Total 177 patients have been cured and discharged on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

