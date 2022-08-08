Left Menu

63 pc surveyed people in Delhi-NCR didn't opt for test despite having Covid-like symptoms: Report

The positivity rate on Sunday had remained above 10 per cent for seven straight days.The national capital on February 3 had recorded 2,668 cases and 13 fatalities.The community feedback indicates that two among three people are either just not getting tested and taking treatment based on symptoms, and about one thirds are taking at-home rapid antigen test.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 17:26 IST
Sixty-three per cent of people in Delhi-NCR who participated in a survey have said they did not undergo any test despite having Covid-like symptoms in the last 30 days, a digital community-based platform said on Monday.

A questionnaire was given to people as part of the survey which received 10,821 responses. While 67 per cent respondents were men, 33 per cent were women, it said in a statement.

Some of the questions in the survey included -- 'In the last one month when you or family members in Delhi-NCR had some symptoms and needed a Covid test (non-travel), and what type of test did you undertake?' In response to this question, none of the respondents said only RT-PCR, it said. While 25 per cent of the respondents said they opted for Rapid Antigen Test, response of 12 per cent was 'both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test', it said. However, 63 per cent of residents said they took none of these tests despite having symptoms, LocalCircles said in the statement.

The study's results comes at a time when Covid cases in Delhi have risen significantly in the last one week or so.

Delhi on Sunday reported 2,423 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.97 per cent, the highest since January 22, while two more people died due to the viral disease, according to health department data.

On January 22, the positivity rate was 16.4 per cent.

It was the fifth consecutive day when the daily case count has remained above 2,000. The positivity rate on Sunday had remained above 10 per cent for seven straight days.

The national capital on February 3 had recorded 2,668 cases and 13 fatalities.

''The community feedback indicates that two among three people are either just not getting tested and taking treatment based on symptoms, and about one thirds are taking at-home rapid antigen test. ''Of this, 37 per cent who are taking the at-home rapid antigen test, 12 per cent are re-validating it with an RT-PCR test,'' the statement said.

