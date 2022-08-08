FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
The Chinese autonomous region of Tibet, which had barely reported any COVID patients for more than two years, is facing a spate of new infections, forcing it to impose various restrictions in its second-largest city. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Hong Kong will shorten the COVID-19 hotel quarantine period for all arrivals to three days from seven. * A number of Chinese Super League matches that were to be played in the southern city of Haikou will be rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the tropical island and a third of the league's teams currently based there will be temporarily unable to leave, state media reported on Monday.
* China's Hainan, an island province dependent on tourism, locked down more areas on Monday, Reuters calculations based on state media reports show, as it battles its worst COVID-19 outbreak after seeing very few cases over the past two years. * Authorities in Macau instructed residents to conduct at least two days of COVID-19 tests after a person who travelled from the Chinese special administrative region to neighbouring city Zhuhai was found to have been infected with the virus.
* China reported 940 new COVID-19 infections for Aug. 7, of which 380 were symptomatic and 560 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. EUROPE
* Hundreds of thousands of partygoers flocked to Amsterdam on Saturday for the return of the city's Pride canal parade after two years of cancellations due to pandemic-related restrictions. * Russia reported 20,303 new daily coronavirus cases on Sunday, authorities said, the highest such figure since March 28.
AMERICAS * U.S. President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 for a second consecutive day on Sunday and ended his isolation at the White House with a trip to his vacation home in Delaware and a reunion with his wife, first lady Jill Biden.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South Africa's health regulator reported on Thursday a causal link between the death of an individual and Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine, the first time such a direct link has been made in the country.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * BioNTech expects to begin deliveries of two Omicron-adapted vaccines as soon as October, which will help spur demand in the fourth quarter, the German biotech firm said on Monday as it reaffirmed its vaccine-revenue forecast for the year.
ECONOMIC IMPACT * China's export growth unexpectedly picked up speed in July, offering an encouraging boost to the economy as it struggles to recover from a COVID-induced slump, but weakening global demand could start to drag on shipments in coming months.
* Japanese bank lending rose 1.8% in July from a year earlier, accelerating from the previous month, as some companies borrowed more to meet rising raw material costs amid a surge in global commodity inflation. * Thailand's central bank will raise interest rates for the first time in around four years from a record low on Aug. 10 as the central bank shifts its focus from economic growth to rising inflation, a Reuters poll found.
