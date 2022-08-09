Left Menu

Ladakh sees 17 fresh COVID-19 cases

Of these, 260 samples from Leh and 52 from Kargil were found to be negative, they said. Twelve more people -- nine in Leh and three in Kargil -- were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the viral disease. With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,675, they said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-08-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 16:08 IST
Ladakh sees 17 fresh COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh on Tuesday reported 17 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its infection tally to 29,021, officials said.

All the fresh cases were reported from Leh.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The officials said there are 118 active cases in Ladakh -- 110 in Leh and eight in Kargil.

A total of 330 samples were tested for COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 260 samples from Leh and 52 from Kargil were found to be negative, they said.

Twelve more people -- nine in Leh and three in Kargil -- were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the viral disease. With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,675, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
ESO shares this stunning view of Milky Way as it stretches over Atacama Desert

ESO shares this stunning view of Milky Way as it stretches over Atacama Dese...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022