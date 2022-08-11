Left Menu

Assam govt planning universal health insurance: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state government is mooting a universal health insurance scheme for residents of the state.He emphasised the importance of affordable healthcare for all, especially the need for emergency services to reach every nook and corner of Assam.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-08-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 16:25 IST
Assam govt planning universal health insurance: Himanta
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state government is mooting a universal health insurance scheme for residents of the state.

He emphasized the importance of affordable healthcare for all, especially the need for emergency services to reach every nook and corner of Assam. Flagging off 83 new ambulances for the 108 Mritunjoy scheme here, Sarma Tweeted: "We are planning to come up with universal health insurance through Ayushman Assam for those left out of Ayushman Bharat. The scheme will cover senior citizens, journalists, people without NFSS ration cards, etc." He said the ambulances will be beneficial for patients in rural and urban areas of Assam, and aid in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates in the state.

"The emergency ambulance service has saved 1,86,000 lives so far," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Currently, 800 ambulances, including 779 Basic Life Support Surface Ambulances, 14 Advanced Life Support Surface Ambulances, and seven boat ambulances, are providing emergency health transport services to the people in the state, the chief minister said.

During his speech on the occasion, Sarma stressed that healthcare should be accessible and affordable for everyone.

He said the state government is working towards enhancing medical facilities at the local level dispensaries and hospitals, besides starting medical colleges in different parts of the state in a phased manner.

With the green nod given to Dhubri Medical College by the authorities on Monday, the number of medical colleges in the state has increased to nine, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022