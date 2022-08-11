Left Menu

100 pc samples from Mumbai found infected with Omicron sub-variants in latest genome sequencing

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 21:20 IST
100 pc samples from Mumbai found infected with Omicron sub-variants in latest genome sequencing
All 230 swab samples collected from Mumbai in June-July were found to have been infected by Omicron sub-variants of coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday. Of the 230 patients whose samples were tested, 74 persons had not taken even a single dose of vaccines against COVID-19, and 19 of them were admitted to hospitals, the civic body said in a release.

Three of these patients ended up in ICU, it said.

The Public Health Department of the civic body appealed to the people to strictly follow the measures prescribed for controlling the spread of the virus.

Genome sequencing of samples from the city is being conducted periodically since last year to find out which subvariants of the virus are prevalent.

The results of the 14th round of genome sequencing showed that out of 230 samples, 64 or 28 per cent had BA 2.74 variant infection, 45 each were infected by BA 2.75 and 2.76 variants, another 28 samples showed BA 2.38 infection and 19 samples showed the presence of BA 5 variant, among others.

Most of these patients had mild COVID-19 symptoms, the BMC said.

A 43-year-old male COVID-19 patient having diabetes and heart disease died due to coronavirus infection, the release said.

