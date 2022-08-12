Cities in China's tourism hub Hainan extended lockdowns on Friday, with some measures expected to last through the weekend. Lhasa in Tibet also tightened restrictions to try to contain COVID clusters.

AMERICAS * The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will no longer recommend quarantines or test-to-stay programs at schools or daycare centers for people exposed to COVID-19, the agency said on Thursday.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China reported 2,009 new infections on Aug. 11, of which 704 were symptomatic and 1,305 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said.

* Shanghai reported five new domestically transmitted asymptomatic cases for Aug. 11, up from zero a day earlier, while two local symptomatic cases were reported, up from none the day before, the city government said. * A hacker claims to have obtained the personal information of 48.5 million users of a COVID health mobile app run by the city of Shanghai, the second claim of a breach of the Chinese financial hub's data in just over a month.

* New Delhi will enforce a mask mandate after infections rose in the last fortnight, a government order showed on Thursday, though a similar order in April failed to improve compliance. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Africa's top public health body said on Thursday it was hopeful South African pharmaceutical firm Aspen Pharmacare would get orders for its own brand vaccine. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Vaccine maker Novavax said it had received approval in South Korea for use of its vaccine Nuvaxovid in adolescents aged 12 through 17. * A small study is adding to evidence that children can develop long COVID-19 even if the virus did not make them seriously ill, according to a study published in The Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal.

* French vaccine developer Valneva on Thursday cut its full-year revenue outlook citing lower demand for its anti-COVID shot from European Union member states. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* U.S. stock index futures were indicating a positive start to Wall Street and world stocks headed for a fourth straight week of gains as investors scaled back views on how far U.S. interest rates and inflation can climb. * China stocks slipped on Friday as domestic cases rose sharply, though the blue-chip index snapped a five-week losing streak as geopolitical tensions over Taiwan eased.

* Thailand's economy likely grew at its fastest pace in a year last quarter, after tourism increased as pandemic curbs eased, but the high cost of living and a slowdown in China pose threats to the outlook, a Reuters poll showed. (Compiled by Alessandro Parodi and Subhranshu Sahu; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

