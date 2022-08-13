Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-08-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 18:25 IST
12 fresh COVID-19 cases in Ladakh
Ladakh on Saturday recorded 12 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its infection tally to 29,050, officials said.

All the fresh cases were reported from Leh, they said.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The officials said the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 102 in Ladakh -- 96 from Leh and six from Kargil.

A total of 174 samples were tested for COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 129 samples from Leh and 33 from Kargil tested negative, they said.

Twelve more people recovered from the viral disease and were discharged from hospitals in Leh. With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,721, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

