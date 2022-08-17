China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 day earlier

Left Menu

China reported 3,036 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 16, of which 637 were symptomatic and 2,399 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That compared with 2,526 new cases a day earlier - 591 symptomatic and 1,935 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's death count at 5,226.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 17-08-2022 06:53 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 06:53 IST
China reported 3,036 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 16, of which 637 were symptomatic and 2,399 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That compared with 2,526 new cases a day earlier - 591 symptomatic and 1,935 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's death count at 5,226. As of Aug. 16, mainland China had confirmed 236,898 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported one symptomatic case, compared with three a day ago, and one asymptomatic case, the same as the day before, local government data showed. Shanghai reported no new local symptomatic cases, the same as a day earlier, and four local asymptomatic cases within quarantined areas, versus three the previous day, local government data showed.

Holiday city Sanya on the southern end of Hainan island, which is battling an outbreak, reported 3,976 symptomatic and 5,287 asymptomatic cases from Aug. 1 through Aug. 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

