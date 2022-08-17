Left Menu

"Pacific communities know what works for our communities, and what will create positive changes to lift Pacific wellbeing for families," said the Associate Minister of Health Aupito William Sio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 17-08-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 11:25 IST
Pacific Community urged to apply for Health Fund
“This funding ensures greater Pacific community involvement in delivering innovative health and wellbeing initiatives that support and enable our people to achieve their own wellbeing goals and aspirations,” said Aupito William Sio. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Pacific community organisations are strongly urged to apply for the Pacific Community Health Fund, now open for applications.

"Pacific communities know what works for our communities, and what will create positive changes to lift Pacific wellbeing for families," said the Associate Minister of Health Aupito William Sio.

"We only have to look at recent examples throughout COVID-19 to see how our Pacific community organizations throughout the motu stepped up and played a key role in keeping our people safe."

$650,000 of funding is available to support community-led initiatives which meet the vision of 'Resilient and Healthy Pacific peoples' in Goal 3 of the Pacific Aotearoa Lalanga Fou report, and the Ola Manuia Interim Pacific Health Plan.

"This funding ensures greater Pacific community involvement in delivering innovative health and wellbeing initiatives that support and enable our people to achieve their own wellbeing goals and aspirations," said Aupito William Sio.

In the last three years, the Fund has supported wellbeing initiatives across the motu, which have been led by Pacific community groups. The focus of these initiatives has been wide-ranging and included youth wellbeing, mental health, older people's well-being, and responding to the impacts of COVID-19.

"It's always such an inspiration to see how this funding is used to build more resilient healthy Pacific communities. I hope to see more of our Pacific peoples making the most of this opportunity" said Aupito William Sio

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

