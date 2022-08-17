Left Menu

Bavarian Nordic no longer certain of meeting monkeypox vaccine demand- Bloomberg News

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 15:45 IST
Bavarian Nordic Image Credit: Wikipedia

Bavarian Nordic is no longer certain it can meet the demand for the monkeypox vaccine as cases continue to rise across the world, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The Danish company is now exploring the possibility of outsourcing some of the production, including technology transfer to a U.S. contract manufacturer, to meet the accelerating demand, the report said citing Rolf Sass Sorensen, a vice president at the firm.

