Revamped CoWIN platform incorporating UIP to be launched in September

A revamped CoWIN platform incorporating Indias Universal Immunisation Programme UIP is likely to be launched in pilot mode mid-September, with blood and organ donation features to be integrated in it in later phases.The pilot project will be implemented in two districts of each state and Union Territories for three months, official sources told PTI.The current purpose of recording COVID-19 vaccination and issuing certificates will continue on the platform.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 14:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A revamped CoWIN platform incorporating India's Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) is likely to be launched in pilot mode mid-September, with blood and organ donation features to be integrated in it in later phases.

The pilot project will be implemented in two districts of each state and Union Territories for three months, official sources told PTI.

The current purpose of recording COVID-19 vaccination and issuing certificates will continue on the platform. Once the UIP is included on the platform, the entire vaccination system including records will get digitised, easing the tracking of beneficiaries, they said. Vaccination records under UIP are being maintained manually as of now.

''It will do away with the hassle of keeping a physical record. It will enable digitisation of session planning, updating vaccination status on a real time basis. Beneficiaries would be able to book slots for vaccination in advance. Also it will allow mobility. Also, once the whole immunisation programme is digitised, beneficiaries will get certificates on the spot and they can also download them if they want to. These certificates will be stored in digi lockers,'' the sources said.

An effective surveillance system will help create an evidence base to enable planning and deployment of effective interventions.

''The National Health Authority is speedily working on incorporating features on the CoWIN platform to include UIP and the revamped platform is likely to be launched in a pilot mode in mid-September. It is likely to be rolled out at the national level after three months under a new name,'' the sources told PTI.

The UIP is one of the largest immunisation programmes in the world for protection of children and pregnant women from preventable diseases. Under the UIP, the government is providing vaccination free of cost against 12 preventable diseases out of which 11 are given nationally for diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, measles, rubella, severe forms of childhood tuberculosis, rotavirus diarrohea, hepatitis B, meningitis and pneumonia caused by hemophilus influenza type B and pneumococcal pneumonia and sub-nationally against Japanese Encephalitis. JE vaccine is provided only in endemic districts. Integrating blood donation and organ donation processes with CoWIN over time will help connect patients with suitable blood donors around their location facilitating easy availability of blood and also bring in transparency around the system of organ donation, the sources said.

''One would be able to see which blood donors are available near their location like one can see now what Covid vaccines are available and book slots accordingly,'' they elaborated.PTI PLB DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

