WHO recommends Valneva's COVID vaccine

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 19:16 IST
WHO recommends Valneva's COVID vaccine

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday recommended the use of French drugmaker Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine.

The UN agency also recommended the use of a second booster dose for some individuals at high risk of severe disease. However, that does not constitute a general recommendation of vaccinating all adults, and is aimed at avoiding severe disease and death in populations at the highest risk, it said.

The recommendations come after the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunisation held a meeting last week.

