Rajasthan records 2 new Covid deaths, nearly 750 cases

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-08-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 22:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two coronavirus patients died in Rajasthan on Friday while the state recorded 748 new cases, officials said.

According to a Health Department spokesperson, one coronavirus patient each died in Jhalawar and Pratapgarh on Friday. So far, 9,603 people have died from the pandemic in the state.

The fresh COVID-19 cases pushed the infection count to 13,04,167 in Rajasthan, while the number of patients currently under treatment stands at 4,407.

The spokesperson said 297 new cases were reported from state capital Jaipur, 94 from Alwar, 51 from Ajmer, 43 from Bharatpur and 38 from Jodhpur.

On the bright side, 404 patients recovered from the infection in the state on Friday, the official said.

