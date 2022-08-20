Left Menu

Tourist from Italy falls sick in Kargil, rescued

PTI | Kargil | Updated: 20-08-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 22:39 IST
A 64-year-old tourist from Italy suffering from acute mountain sickness was on Saturday provided medical assistance in a remote village in Kargil district of Ladakh, an official said.

Federico Nicoli Chrustiani was found in medical need at an altitude of 6,500 metres, a place he had reached on foot, he said.

The official said a team of doctors and paramedics from the community health centre in Sankoo treated Chrustiani.

He was later shifted to Kargil in a critical care ambulance, the official said, adding his condition was stated to be stable.

