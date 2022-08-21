Left Menu

TN inoculates 13.77 lakh in 34th mass vaccination drive

A total of 1,26,907 people received the first dose, 3,49,324 the second and 9,01,160 the precautionary booster dose, a press release said here. The total number vaccinated above the age of 18 with the first dose comprises 96.20 per cent and the second dose 90.05 per cent.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-08-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 22:47 IST
TN inoculates 13.77 lakh in 34th mass vaccination drive
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu has inoculated 13,77,391 people against COVID-19 in the 34th mega vaccination exercise on Sunday, said the Health Department. A total of 1,26,907 people received the first dose, 3,49,324 the second and 9,01,160 the precautionary booster dose, a press release said here. The total number vaccinated above the age of 18 with the first dose comprises 96.20 per cent and the second dose 90.05 per cent. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination camps in Vellore, Tirupathur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Ranipet. The department commenced the mass vaccination every Sunday since September 12, 2021, conducting over one lakh camps at primary health centres, government schools, and anganwadi centres, among others. According to the release, 19,69,450 (92.85 per cent) in the age group of 12-14 years were covered with the first dose, 14,65,602 (69.10 per cent) the second dose. Of those aged between 15 and 17, the release said 30,49,472 people (91.14 per cent) got the first dose and 25,76,518 (77 per cent) the second and 60,70,499 (14.96 per cent) the booster shot till date, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Medvedev to set up Coric clash in Cincinnati final; Soccer-Arsenal maintain perfect start, Kane sets record in Spurs win and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Medvedev to set up Coric clash i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022