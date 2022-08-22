Shanghai reports 3 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 1 symptomatic for Aug 21

Shanghai reported three new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Aug. 21, up from two cases a day earlier, while one local symptomatic case was reported, versus none a day earlier, the city government said on Monday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, same as the day before. Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Aug. 21, unchanged from a day earlier.

Also Read: Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)