Shanghai reports 3 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 1 symptomatic for Aug 21

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2022 05:43 IST
Shanghai reported three new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Aug. 21, up from two cases a day earlier, while one local symptomatic case was reported, versus none a day earlier, the city government said on Monday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, same as the day before. Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Aug. 21, unchanged from a day earlier.

