Nation will always be indebted to healthcare professionals: Health Minister Mandaviya

The role of healthcare professionals and frontline workers has been immense during the testing times of COVID-19 and the nation will always be indebted to them, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said.They have been the real heroes as they risked their own health and lives to serve and save patients during COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 09:49 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 09:43 IST

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The role of healthcare professionals and frontline workers has been immense during the testing times of COVID-19 and the nation will always be indebted to them, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said.

''They have been the real heroes as they risked their own health and lives to serve and save patients during COVID-19. The nation will always be indebted to them. The contribution of all healthcare professionals is invaluable,'' Mandaviya said addressing the Bharat Swaasth Mahotsav here on Monday.

The event was organised to celebrate the achievements and contributions in healthcare sector by 'Padma Award' winning doctors in India since Independence. Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary and Dr R S Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare were also present.

Accentuating the importance of the award, the Union Health Minister noted, "All of them who received this award have made efforts from resolution to accomplishment. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji understood India's research capability and India started production of Covid vaccines''. "With all our collective efforts, together we can make India a world leader and a symbol of global healthcare in this century,'' he noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

