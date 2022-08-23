Left Menu

Delhi adds 959 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 22:08 IST
Delhi on Tuesday reported 959 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 6.14 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The fresh cases came out of 15,631 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,95,407 and the death toll to 26,436, it said.

On Monday, Delhi reported 625 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 9.27 per cent and seven deaths.

On Sunday, the city logged 942 cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 per cent.

On Saturday, it recorded 1,109 cases with a positivity rate of 11.23 per cent and nine deaths.

Last Monday, the city recorded eight deaths and 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent.

Before this, Delhi logged more than 2,000 cases for 12 consecutive days.

