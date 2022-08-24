Shanghai reports no local COVID cases for Aug 23

Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Aug. 23, down from three a day earlier, while zero local symptomatic cases were reported, down from one a day earlier, the city government said on Wednesday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with zero the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Aug. 23, unchanged from a day earlier.

