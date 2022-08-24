Left Menu

Japan PM Kishida to brief about new measures for handling COVID - Kyodo

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-08-2022 06:18 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 06:18 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold a briefing on Wednesday on new measures to handle COVID-19, the Kyodo news agency reported. Kishida is expected to announce the easing of border measures, including waivers of pre-departure COVID tests and an increase in the daily numbers of inbound travellers.

The briefing is expected at 0430 GMT, Kyodo said.

