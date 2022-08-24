Japan PM Kishida to brief about new measures for handling COVID - Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold a briefing on Wednesday on new measures to handle COVID-19, the Kyodo news agency reported. Kishida is expected to announce the easing of border measures, including waivers of pre-departure COVID tests and an increase in the daily numbers of inbound travellers.

The briefing is expected at 0430 GMT, Kyodo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)