Japan PM Kishida to brief about new measures for handling COVID - Kyodo
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold a briefing on Wednesday on new measures to handle COVID-19, the Kyodo news agency reported. Kishida is expected to announce the easing of border measures, including waivers of pre-departure COVID tests and an increase in the daily numbers of inbound travellers.
The briefing is expected at 0430 GMT, Kyodo said.
