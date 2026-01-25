Left Menu

Hindustan Copper Ltd Wins Key Madhya Pradesh Mineral Auction

Hindustan Copper Ltd has secured the bid for the Baghwari-Khirkhori Copper Block in Madhya Pradesh. This marks a significant win in India's efforts to auction mineral resources. The state-run company, engaged in copper ore mining, placed the highest bid in a forward e-auction concluded on January 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 13:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) emerged as the preferred bidder for the Baghwari-Khirkhori Copper and Associated Mineral Block in Madhya Pradesh, showcasing its strategic role in India's mineral resource auctions.

The forward e-auction process for granting a composite licence, encompassing a mining lease, reached completion on January 22, with official communication issued recently, according to the company's exchange filing.

HCL, a leading Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Mines, participated in response to a tender from the Directorate of Geology and Mining, Government of Madhya Pradesh, dated October 31, 2025. The company is notable for its exclusive operations in copper ore mining within India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

