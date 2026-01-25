Left Menu

South Korea's Budget Ministry Faces Leadership Shake-Up

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung withdrew his nomination of Lee Hye-hoon for head of the new budget ministry due to allegations of unlawful real estate investments and mistreatment of staff. The decision is part of a strategy to promote national unity with cross-party appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 13:34 IST
South Korea's Budget Ministry Faces Leadership Shake-Up

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has retracted his choice of Lee Hye-hoon as head of the freshly established budget ministry. This decision comes amid accusations of illegal real estate investments and staff mistreatment.

Lee Hye-hoon's appointment was initially seen as a move to bridge political divides by including figures from the conservative party. However, the allegations have led to withdrawal.

The budget ministry's acting vice minister, Lim Ki-Keun, will step in temporarily, with the search for a new leader potentially involving candidates from the conservative party once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026