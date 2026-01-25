Left Menu

Monster Winter Storm Causes Widespread Chaos Across U.S.

A severe winter storm led to more than 4,000 U.S. flight cancellations and power outages affecting over 230,000 customers. Declared a federal emergency, the storm brought snow and freezing temperatures across eastern states. Airlines and grid operators sent warnings to prepare for the impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 13:36 IST
A monstrous winter storm swept across the United States on Saturday, resulting in the cancellation of over 4,000 flights and leaving more than 230,000 customers without power as far west as Texas. The storm promises heavy snowfall and dangerously cold temperatures, threatening to paralyze eastern states.

President Donald Trump approved federal emergency disaster declarations in 13 states, cautioning residents to 'Stay Safe, and Stay Warm' through Truth Social posts. Seventeen states declared weather emergencies as the Department of Homeland Security worked to restore power in affected areas swiftly.

The Department of Energy took measures to assist utility grids in Texas and the mid-Atlantic to combat potential blackouts. Airlines issued alerts for possible cancellations, with Delta and other major U.S. carriers adjusting schedules. Authorities urged citizens to stockpile essentials as the storm continues its destructive path.

