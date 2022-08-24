Left Menu

Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week

Singapore, which is a major Asian financial and travel hub, lifted most pandemic curbs, including travel restrictions, earlier this year. About 70% of the city-state's 5.5 million population has already contracted COVID-19, Ong Ye Kung, the health minister said in a news conference, adding that the re-infection rate is so far "very low".

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 24-08-2022 09:07 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 09:07 IST
Singapore will do away with requirements to wear masks indoors starting Aug. 29, as the country sees its COVID-19 situation stabilise further, the health minister said on Wednesday. For the first time in more than two years, people in the Southeast Asian city-state will no longer be required to wear masks indoors except on public transport and in high-risk settings like healthcare facilities.

The health ministry also updated rules for non-vaccinated travellers, dropping a 7-day quarantine requirement starting next week. Singapore, which is a major Asian financial and travel hub, lifted most pandemic curbs, including travel restrictions, earlier this year.

About 70% of the city-state's 5.5 million population has already contracted COVID-19, Ong Ye Kung, the health minister said in a news conference, adding that the re-infection rate is so far "very low". Singapore has vaccinated more than 90% of its population and has among the lowest COVID-19 mortality rates in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

