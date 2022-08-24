FACTBOX-Monkeypox cases and deaths around the world

More than 80 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, which the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency, as confirmed cases crossed 44,100 and non-endemic countries reported their first related deaths.

Below are the non-endemic countries that have reported monkeypox-related deaths: * BRAZIL reported its first death on July 31.

* CUBA reported its first death on Aug. 21 * ECUADOR reported its first death on Aug. 8.

* INDIA reported first death on Aug. 1. * SPAIN reported its second death on July 30.

Below is a list of non-endemic countries that have reported monkeypox cases: ASIA-PACIFIC

* AUSTRALIA had confirmed 102 cases as of Aug. 19. * CHINA had reported three cases by Aug. 16.

* INDIA had confirmed 10 cases as of Aug. 17. * INDONESIA reported first case on Aug. 20.

* JAPAN had reported four cases as of Aug. 16. * NEW ZEALAND had reported four cases by Aug. 11.

* The PHILIPPINES had reported four cases by Aug. 22. * SINGAPORE had confirmed 15 cases as of Aug. 5.

* SOUTH KOREA reported its first case on June 22. * TAIWAN confirmed three cases as of Aug. 9.

* THAILAND had confirmed five cases as of Aug. 16. EUROPE

* ANDORRA had confirmed four cases as of Aug. 9. * AUSTRIA had confirmed 217 cases as of Aug. 18.

* BELGIUM had detected 624 cases by Aug. 18. * BOSNIA had reported three cases as of Aug. 15.

* BULGARIA had confirmed four cases as of July 22. * CROATIA had reported 22 cases by Aug. 22.

* CZECH REPUBLIC had confirmed 41 cases as of Aug. 23. * CYPRUS had reported four cases as of Aug. 18.

* DENMARK had confirmed 169 cases by Aug. 22. * ESTONIA had confirmed nine cases by Aug. 5.

* FINLAND had confirmed 22 cases as of Aug. 4. * FRANCE had confirmed 2,889 cases by Aug. 22.

* GEORGIA had confirmed two cases as of Aug. 18. * GERMANY had reported 3,350 cases by Aug. 24.

* GIBRALTAR had confirmed six cases as of Aug. 18. * GREECE had confirmed 50 cases by Aug. 18.

* HUNGARY had confirmed 62 cases by Aug. 19. * ICELAND had reported 12 cases as of Aug. 18.

* IRELAND had confirmed 113 cases as of Aug. 18. * ITALY had reported 714 cases as of Aug. 23.

* LATVIA had confirmed four cases as of Aug. 18. * LITHUANIA confirmed five cases on Aug. 17.

* LUXEMBOURG had confirmed 47 cases as of Aug. 23. * MALTA had confirmed 31 cases as of Aug. 17.

* MONTENEGRO reported its first case on Aug. 1. * MOLDOVA had reported two cases as of Aug. 19.

* The NETHERLANDS had confirmed 1,087 cases as of Aug. 18. * NORWAY had reported 76 cases by Aug. 22.

* POLAND had reported 121 cases by Aug. 22. * PORTUGAL had confirmed 810 cases as of Aug. 19.

* ROMANIA had confirmed 33 cases as of Aug. 18. * RUSSIA confirmed its first case on July 12.

* SERBIA had reported 31 cases as of Aug. 18. * SLOVAKIA had confirmed 12 cases as of Aug. 23.

* SLOVENIA had reported 43 cases as of Aug. 11. * SPAIN had confirmed 6,119 cases by Aug. 23.

* SWEDEN had confirmed 130 cases by Aug. 18. * SWITZERLAND had confirmed 416 cases as of Aug. 22.

* The UNITED KINGDOM had 3,207 confirmed cases as of Aug. 24, including 3,058 in England, 78 in Scotland, 27 in Northern Ireland and 44 in Wales. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

* ISRAEL had reported 213 cases as of Aug. 22. * IRAN confirmed its first case on Aug. 16.

* LEBANON had reported six cases as of Aug. 09. * MOROCCO reported first case on June 2.

* QATAR had reported three cases as of Aug. 09. * SAUDI ARABIA had reported six cases as of Aug. 16.

* SOUTH AFRICA confirmed its fifth case on Aug. 19. * TURKEY had reported 11 cases as of Aug. 23.

* The UNITED ARAB EMIRATES had reported 16 infections as of July 24. AMERICAS

* ARGENTINA had confirmed 72 cases as of Aug. 16. * The BAHAMAS had confirmed two cases as of Aug. 22.

* BARBADOS confirmed its first case on July 21. * BERMUDA confirmed its first case on July 21.

* BOLIVIA had confirmed 49 cases by Aug. 23. * BRAZIL had confirmed 3,984 cases by Aug. 23.

* CANADA had confirmed 1,199 infections as of Aug. 23. * CHILE had reported 270 cases as of Aug. 22.

* COLOMBIA had reported 273 cases as of Aug. 22. * COSTA RICA confirmed three cases on July 28.

* CUBA reported its first case on Aug. 21. * DOMINICAN REPUBLIC had confirmed seven cases as of Aug. 22.

* ECUADOR had confirmed 35 cases as of Aug. 22. * GUATEMALA confirmed four cases as of Aug. 19.

* GUYANA confirmed its first case on Aug. 22. * HONDURAS reported three cases as of Aug. 15.

* JAMAICA had confirmed four cases as of Aug. 10. * MEXICO had confirmed 386 cases as of Aug. 23.

* PANAMA had confirmed seven cases as of Aug. 22. * PERU had confirmed 1,207 cases by Aug. 23.

* PUERTO RICO had confirmed 77 cases as of Aug. 23. * The UNITED STATES had confirmed 15,356 cases as of Aug. 23.

* URUGUAY confirmed its third case on Aug. 23. * VENEZUELA confirmed its first case on June 12.

Sources: Data from World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reuters stories, releases from local authorities (Compiled by Alizee Degorce, Andrey Sychev, Alicja Zawadzka, Louise Rasmussen, Zuzanna Lebek and David O´Sullivan in Gdansk; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Milla Nissi)

