Biden will mask for 10 days after first lady's rebound case of COVID, White House says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 23:03 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will wear a mask for 10 days when indoors and near others after first lady Jill Biden tested positive on Wednesday in a rebound case of COVID-19, a White House Official said.

The White House will also maintain President Biden's increased cadence of testing and report those results, the official said. President Biden tested negative for COVID on Wednesday, the White House announced earlier.

