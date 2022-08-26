National Policy on Health envisages inter-alia mainstreaming of Ayush in healthcare: Sonowal

Union Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal today visited the National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH) at Narela, Delhi. NIH, Narela is a satellite Institute of the National Institute of Homoeopathy, Kolkata and will be the first of its kind to be established in Northern India.

MoS for Ayush and WCD Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, Member of Parliament Shri Hansraj Hans, Secretary Ministry of Ayush Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, and other officials of Ministry of Ayush and NIH were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said that National Policy on Health envisages inter-alia mainstreaming of Ayush in healthcare and also integrating these systems in education and research in all tiers of healthcare delivery. He said that the Ministry of Ayush has undertaken various steps to encourage R&D and innovation, develop Apex-level Institutes for education and research in Homoeopathy. I am confident this Homoeopathy Institute will popularize the Ayush system and cater to the needs of the Northern region of the country.

The foundation stone for the National Institute of Homoeopathy at Narela Delhi was laid on 16th October, 2018. This Institute will produce high quality professionals in various streams of Homoeopathy. This Institute will have 07 departments and provide PG & Doctoral courses in multiple disciplines of Homoeopathy Medicine. The Institute will also focus on fundamental aspects of drug development, quality control, safety evaluation and scientific validation of Homoeopathy and practices. The Institute will establish Benchmark standards in Education, Health Care and Research.

NIH, Narela is being constructed at the cost of Rs. 287 Crore and shall also function as an international collaboration center for global promotion and research in the Homoeopathy system. The Institute will have a pivotal role in making bilateral and multilateral collaboration with the universities/research organizations of international repute.

