Left Menu

Rajasthan: Former minister questions deputation of veterinary staff to Jodhpur

Former Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma on Sunday cornered his partys own government in the state over arrangements to tackle lumpy skin disease, saying veterinary staff from his constituency was sent on deputation to Jodhpur while cattle died there.Sharma is a Congress MLA from Ajmers Kekri constituency while Jodhpur is the hometown of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.Sharma made the remarks during a video conference of the chief minister with public representatives, cattle owners and gaushala caretakers.Talking to state Animal Husbandry Minister Lal Chand Kataria, Sharma said this has sent a wrong message against both the CM and the government.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-08-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 22:51 IST
Rajasthan: Former minister questions deputation of veterinary staff to Jodhpur
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma on Sunday cornered his party’s own government in the state over arrangements to tackle lumpy skin disease, saying veterinary staff from his constituency was sent on deputation to Jodhpur while cattle died there.

Sharma is a Congress MLA from Ajmer's Kekri constituency while Jodhpur is the hometown of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Sharma made the remarks during a video conference of the chief minister with public representatives, cattle owners and gaushala caretakers.

Talking to state Animal Husbandry Minister Lal Chand Kataria, Sharma said this has sent a wrong message against both the CM and the government. ''Veterinary staff has been sent to another place. People are troubled here. When there is no manpower, cows are dying. Now, you also know where the veterinary staff has been sent,'' he said. When the minister interrupted him, he said, ''You listen to me Katariaji. All have been shifted to Jodhpur. The minister assured that the staff which was sent on deputation will be joining back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
4
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022