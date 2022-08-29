Left Menu

Man who set himself on fire outside Maha legislature complex dies

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 18:12 IST
Man who set himself on fire outside Maha legislature complex dies
  • Country:
  • India

A 56-year-old man who had set himself on fire outside the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan complex here on August 23 died on Monday while undergoing treatment in hospital, an official said.

Subhash Deshmukh. a farmer from Dharashiv (Osmanabad) who had suffered 45 per cent burns in the suicide bid, died at 11:45am in the Critical Care Unit of state-run JJ Hospital, he said.

He had set himself ablaze after a fight with his brother over a land dispute, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022