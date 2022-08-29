Man who set himself on fire outside Maha legislature complex dies

A 56-year-old man who had set himself on fire outside the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan complex here on August 23 died on Monday while undergoing treatment in hospital, an official said.

Subhash Deshmukh. a farmer from Dharashiv (Osmanabad) who had suffered 45 per cent burns in the suicide bid, died at 11:45am in the Critical Care Unit of state-run JJ Hospital, he said.

He had set himself ablaze after a fight with his brother over a land dispute, the official added.

