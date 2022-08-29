Left Menu

Maha sees 2,337 swine flu cases, 98 deaths between Jan 1-Aug 28; people told to celebrate Ganesh festivities cautiously

Maharashtra has recorded 2,337 swine flu cases and 98 deaths between January 1 and August 28 this year, prompting the state health department on Monday to appeal to people to exercise caution while taking part in Ganesh festivities.These cases have been recorded in 19 districts, led by Pune with 770 cases and 33 deaths, it said.Mumbai has seen 348 cases and three deaths, while these figures are 474 and 14 respectively for neighbouring Thane, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 20:16 IST
Maha sees 2,337 swine flu cases, 98 deaths between Jan 1-Aug 28; people told to celebrate Ganesh festivities cautiously
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra has recorded 2,337 swine flu cases and 98 deaths between January 1 and August 28 this year, prompting the state health department on Monday to appeal to people to exercise caution while taking part in Ganesh festivities.

These cases have been recorded in 19 districts, led by Pune with 770 cases and 33 deaths, it said.

Mumbai has seen 348 cases and three deaths, while these figures are 474 and 14 respectively for neighbouring Thane, an official said. Kolhapur recorded 159 cases and 13 fatalities during this period.

''The state has reported 2,337 swine flu cases and 98 deaths during the period from Jan 1 to August 28 this year. In the background of rising swine flu cases, people must celebrate the festival with care,'' he said.

He said people suffering from influenza-like illness should avoid public places, while those with high risk conditions must follow COVID-appropriate behaviour at public functions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022