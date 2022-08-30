U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Monday declined to block New York City from enforcing its mandate that all municipal workers be vaccinated against COVID-19, rebuffing a police detective who challenged the public health policy. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* China has employed some of the world's harshest and most frequent lockdown measures in its determination to stamp out every COVID outbreak, arguing it saves lives and pointing to its low pandemic death toll of around 5,200 to date. * Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Aug. 29, the same as a day earlier, and no local symptomatic cases were reported for the second day in a row, the city government said.

* Several large Chinese cities escalated COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, with Shenzhen closing more businesses and Dalian locking down millions, renewing economic uncertainty and delaying the start of the school year for some. AMERICAS

* The mRNA vaccines sold by Moderna and Pfizer have a tangled history of development, relying on a basket of new technologies created by different firms, universities and government institutions. * Starting next week, Americans will no longer be able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests from a website set up by the U.S. government due to limited supply arising from a lack of congressional funding.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Todos Medical said it was able to test for both COVID-19 and monkeypox from the same saliva sample.

* Japan's health ministry said its panel of experts had agreed to approve manufacturing and sales of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 preventive treatment Evusheld. * European Medicines Agency published clinical data on use of a booster dose of Moderna's Spikevax in adolescents aged 12 to 18.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Strict COVID-19 control measures in China have overtaken sour U.S.-China relations as the top concern of U.S. companies in the country, a business lobby said.

* South Korea said on Tuesday it would cut annual government spending for the first time in more than a decade next year, as it strives to cut back on pandemic-era stimulus and help the central bank rein in a red-hot economy. * The COVID-19 pandemic battered Sri Lanka's tourism-reliant economy and slashed remittances from workers overseas. The damage was compounded by rising oil prices, populist tax cuts and a seven-month ban on the import of chemical fertilisers last year that devastated agriculture.

* China stocks ended lower on Tuesday, as more cities tightened COVID-19 restrictions in response to rising cases, fuelling fears of a further economic slowdown.

