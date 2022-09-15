At least nine dead, 20 injured after stampede at Guatemala concert
At least nine people died and 20 were injured in a stampede at a large concert in the western Guatemalan city of Quetzaltenango, emergency services said on Thursday. First aid workers were helping injured people and ambulances were at the scene, images from Guatemala's Red Cross showed on Twitter.
- Country:
- Guatemala
At least nine people died and 20 were injured in a stampede at a large concert in the western Guatemalan city of Quetzaltenango, emergency services said on Thursday.
First aid workers were helping injured people and ambulances were at the scene, images from Guatemala's Red Cross showed on Twitter. Local media described the concert as an event marking independence day in the Central American country. The injured people, some with suspected fractures, were taken to hospital, local firefighters said on Twitter.
The dead have not yet been named by authorities, Guatemalan newspaper Prensa Libre said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Guatemala
- American
- Red Cross
- Guatemalan
ALSO READ
US Navy says Iran seized, later let go of American sea drone
Sports News Roundup: Golf-British Open champion Smith among latest players to join LIV Golf; Athletics-American Richardson beats Thompson-Herah by a whisker in Luzerne 100m and more
4-time Slam champ Osaka loses to American Collins at US Open
Half of Americans say Afghanistan war was mistake a year after withdrawal: Poll
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Andhra CM Reddy, Adani