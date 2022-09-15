Left Menu

At least nine dead, 20 injured after stampede at Guatemala concert

At least nine people died and 20 were injured in a stampede at a large concert in the western Guatemalan city of Quetzaltenango, emergency services said on Thursday. First aid workers were helping injured people and ambulances were at the scene, images from Guatemala's Red Cross showed on Twitter.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guatemala

First aid workers were helping injured people and ambulances were at the scene, images from Guatemala's Red Cross showed on Twitter. Local media described the concert as an event marking independence day in the Central American country. The injured people, some with suspected fractures, were taken to hospital, local firefighters said on Twitter.

The dead have not yet been named by authorities, Guatemalan newspaper Prensa Libre said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

