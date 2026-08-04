Guatemala's Fuego volcano intensifies, prompts preventive evacuations
Guatemalan authorities have ordered the evacuation of two communities near the Fuego volcano due to a more intense eruptive phase, spewing ash and pyroclastic flows.
- Country:
- Guatemala
Guatemalan authorities ordered the preventive evacuation of two communities near the Fuego volcano late on Monday as it entered a more intense eruptive phase, spewing ash and sending pyroclastic flows down its slopes.
The eruption sent pyroclastic flows — fast-moving mixtures of volcanic gas, ash and rock — down five ravines, disaster management officials said.