Shanghai reports no symptomatic, 32 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 16

Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Oct. 16, the same as a day earlier, and 32 local asymptomatic cases, up from 28 the previous day, the city government said on Monday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, the same as the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Oct. 16, unchanged from a day earlier.

Also Read: NEWSMAKER-Ding Xuexiang: from Shanghai party cadre to Xi gatekeeper

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)