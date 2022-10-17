Left Menu

Shanghai reports no symptomatic, 32 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 16

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-10-2022 05:25 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 05:25 IST
Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Oct. 16, the same as a day earlier, and 32 local asymptomatic cases, up from 28 the previous day, the city government said on Monday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, the same as the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Oct. 16, unchanged from a day earlier.

