Shanghai reports one symptomatic, 14 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 17

Shanghai reported one new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Oct. 17, up from none a day earlier, and 14 local asymptomatic cases, down from 32 the previous day, the city government said on Tuesday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, the same as the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Oct. 17, unchanged from a day earlier.

